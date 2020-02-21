Home

Dolores R. Shanks

Dolores R. Shanks Obituary
Dolores R. Shanks, 75, of Wareham, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was the wife of Walter T. Shanks and the father of Christine K. Jenkins, Sheila M. Whitaker, Walter J. Curnow and Amanda C. Hellriegel. A funeral service will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours in the funeral home on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020
