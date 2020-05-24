Home

Dolores (Gonsalves) Teixeira, 80, a long time resident of Stoughton, died peacefully at Copley of Stoughton on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Domingos Teixeira. Daugher of the late Jose Sotero and Domingas (Dos Santos) Gonsalves, she was born and raised in Madeira, Portugal. She came to the United States in 1971 and settled in Brockton and was a resident of Stoughton since 1992. Dolores worked as a housekeeper at the Goddard Hospital in Stoughton for many years before retiring. She was a longtime communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Stoughton and enjoyed playing Bisca, and listening to Portuguese music. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Teixeira was the mother of Grace Teixeira, Sizerina Teixeira, David Teixeira and his fiance Luz Pestana, Sandra Groppi and her husband Keith, all of Stoughton, Lisa Collins and her husband Paul of Tennessee, and Robert Teixeira of Brockton. She was the sister of Diolinda DeAbreu of Fla. and the late Maria Serradas, Manuel Gonsalves, and Jose Gonsalves. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren Michael Abreu, Mariah Teixeira, Sean and Sophia Collins, Morgan and Casey Groppi, as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Dolores's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Farley Funeral Home 781- 44-2676
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020
