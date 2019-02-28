|
|
Domenick F. Spadea, 79, of Brockton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at The Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Nancy (Miller) Spadea for 56 years. Born October 15, 1939, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Frank and Julia (Garcea) Spadea. He was a lifelong resident of Brockton and graduate of Brockton High School, Class of 1957. Domenick owned and operated Christopher's Shoe Store in Stoughton and Brockton for over 30 years. He enjoyed golfing and was a former member of D.W. Golf Course in Brockton. He belonged to the Brockton Y.M.C.A., was an avid sportsman, loved to travel and was devoted to his beloved family. In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his children, Domenick Spadea and wife Lynne and Terry (Spadea) and husband Pierre Lermusiaux; grandchildren, Nicholas Spadea, Domenick Spadea and Robert Lermusiaux; siblings, Francis Spadea and John Spadea; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Joseph and Richard Spadea. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations may be given to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.dana-farber.org. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019