Domenico Strazzulla, 84, of Brockton, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the husband of devoted wife Maureen L. (Barry) Strazzulla. Born on April 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Margaret Martino (Megna) Strazzulla-Monteiro and Anthony Strazzulla. After graduating from Boston Commerce High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for three years, attended Bentley School of Accounting for two years and Northeastern University for 1 year. Domenico was the brother of Theresa Porcaro of Somerville and the late Helen Caruso and her husband Antonio of Braintree; brother in law of Clare Salemme and her husband Charles of Cincinnati, OH. He is also survived by his daughter, two grandsons and one great grandson; he was the beloved uncle of Marie Caruso of Middleboro, Jo-Ann Rochleau and her husband Robert of Carver, Debra Porcaro of Somerville, Robert Porcaro and his wife Kathy of Marston Mills, Joseph Porcaro and his wife Colleen of FL.; and many nieces and nephews in Florida, Indiana and Ohio A memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton on Monday, August 17th at 10:30AM. Private interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2020.
