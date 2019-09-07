Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Donald A. Lakin Obituary
Donald A. Lakin, 87, of Plymouth, passed away on September 5, 2019. He was the husband of the late Audrey Lakin. Born in Taunton, son of the late James R. and Jesse (Maxim) Lakin. Donald grew up in Taunton and graduated from Taunton High School and later served in the Army in the Airborne division in the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star and United Nations Service Medal. He retired from Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., after many years of service. Donald was an avid sports fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He also loved to travel, fish, feed the birds and make latch hook rugs. Donald enjoyed going to the Kingston Council on Aging and making coffee for everyone. Survivors include his children, Scott Lakin and his wife Beth, Nancy McCloskey and her husband Bob. He was predeceased by his daughter, Janis Fuller, and his two brothers, James Lakin Jr. and Lloyd Lakin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchild and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, at 11 a.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Rte. 58, Carver. Graveside services will follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To offer condolences or for directions, please visit shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 7, 2019
