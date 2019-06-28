|
Donald B. Otterson, 73, of South Easton, died peacefully at home on June 21, 2019. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for many years until his retirement. Donald was the son of the late James A. and Mary (Medeiros) Otterson; father of Dawn Marie Littlefield and her husband Jason of Newport, Maine, Linda Frontiero and her husband John of Corinna, Maine, Robin McQuesten of Saugus, and Kathy-Jo Wilson and her husband Robert of Arkansas; grandfather of 8; brother of James Otterson and the late Elizabeth M. Harnois; and an uncle of Kevin Cordeiro, Paul Cordeiro and Angellee Cordeiro. All are welcome to gather in procession on Tuesday, July 2, at 10:45 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, for a 12:30 p.m. committal service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 28, 2019