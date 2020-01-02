|
Donald "Nick" C. Miller, a lifelong Bridgewater resident died in his home December 11, 2019 at the age of 68. Nick was born in Brockton, son of the late Hazel A. (Hooper) and Gordon W. Miller. Nick graduated from Bridgewater Raynham High School in 1970 and worked many years for Miskinis Motors, Thomas Chevrolet and Emma's Restaurant. He is survived by his brother Bruce G. Miller and his wife Faith of South Easton and his sister Marjorie J. Howard of Sagamore Beach. Brother-in-law of the late Paul H. Howard. Uncle of Paula Foley, Cynthia Kirkpatrick and Susan Howard. Nick is also survived by a niece, several nephews and many cousins. A funeral Service will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Saturday, January 4, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Nick may be made to the , 38 Chauncy Street, Suite 700, Boston, MA 02111. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 2, 2020