|
|
Donald E. Libby of Bridgewater, died peacefully Nov. 12, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Donald was the loving son of Virginia (Maraglia) Libby and the late Eugene Libby. He attended Stoughton High School and later joined the USMC Reserves. Donald met Susan Munise in the early 1970s and the two would marry on July 22, 1973. They settled in Bridgewater where they raised their children. Donald was a consummate hard worker and had a lengthy career with Bridgewater State University. He worked for them for over 35 years, retiring as facility maintenance foreman. The BSU community and the campus was his home away from home. He took great pride in his work and volunteered for the Special Olympics Events that were held at the campus. He was an active Dad who enjoyed vacations, get-togethers and yearly family cookouts. Donald was known for having an off-beat sense of humor and always got a kick out of making people laugh with his jokes (even if they were corny). Donald will be missed by all who knew him. He was the loving husband of Susan J. Libby of Bridgewater and devoted father of Heather M. Libby-Santos and her wife Tami of Taunton and Jesse A. Libby of Bridgewater. Proud Papa of Kylie and Kamron; loving son of Virginia Libby of Brockton and cherished brother of Deborah, Michael, Roberta, Victoria, Veronica (Monica), Gregory all of Brockton, Donna of Fall River, and the late Janit, Denise, and Stephen. Also survived by many awesome nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All are cordially invited to a funeral procession from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. Bridgewater on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St. Bridgewater at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Donalds memory may be sent to , 620 S 76th Street, #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2019