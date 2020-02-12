Home

MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Donald F. Bullock


1935 - 2020
Donald F. Bullock Obituary
Donald F. Bullock , 84, of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, passed away February 10, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maryann (Sullivan) Bullock; his children, Susan Loring and her husband Eric of Whitman and David Bullock and his wife Kristen of Brockton. Also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Christopher, Brooke, Halle, Brendan, Emily and Sarah. Donald was a retired Brockton firefighter after 34 years of service. Relatives and friends invited to attend visitation in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Saturday, February 15, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Chirdren's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 of to APCSM, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -