Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
W. Bridgewater, MA
View Map
Resources
Donald F. Macomber Obituary
Donald F. "Don" Macomber, age 61, of Raynham, died unexpectedly September 18, 2019. Devoted husband of Paula (Rodenbush) Macomber, he was the father of Lindsey Macomber Callahan and her wife Christine Callahan of Brooklyn, N.Y., Kelly Macomber and Matthew Macomber, both of Raynham. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday 4-8 p.m. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, West Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. For complete obituary, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 21, 2019
