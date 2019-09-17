|
Donald F. Randall, age 73, of Bridgewater, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Mr. Randall was a devoted husband to his wife of 46 years, Karen J. (Smith) Randall. He was the son of the late Andrew P. Randall and Antoinette I. (Cormier) Randall of Bridgewater. Donald is survived by his twin brother, David Randall and his wife Cheryl of Raynham; and his sister, Kathleen Carpenito and her husband William of Bridgewater. He was a devoted father to Jason Randall and his wife Terri of Raynham, Joel Randall and his wife Kristin of Bridgewater, and Joshua Randall and his wife Alicia of Bridgewater. He was a loving grandfather to Jason Jr., Nathan, Emiley, Jameson, Jack, Amelia and Clara. Donald was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, class of 1965. Donald worked for the Independent Nail Factory in Bridgewater and as a custodian at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School for 33 years. For 20 years, he was an assistant Scout Master with Troop 35 where he proudly assisted and supported his three sons in reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member in the Bridgewater Lions Club and Scotland Trinitarian Congregational Church. Some of his favorite activities included visiting America's National Parks, camping, and rooting for his favorite sports teams. Family and friends are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, for calling hours on Thursday, September 19, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at the Scotland Trinitarian Congregational Church, 1000 Pleasant St., Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Scotland Cemetery, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scotland Trinitarian Congregational Church. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
