Donald J. MacFarland, 89, of Brockton since 1971, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on February 3, 2019. A recipient of two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star Medal, he served in the U.S. Army in Japan after World War II and in the Korean War. Donald was the owner and operator of Cary Hill Locksmith for many years. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local 25, VFW Post 8892 in Avon, and Amvets Post 51 in Randolph. Donald was the husband of the late Frances A. (Cantillo) MacFarland; beloved father of Dennis MacFarland (and Christine) of New Bedford, Tami-Ann MacFarland (and Carolyn Cronin) of Brockton, Richard MacFarland (and Betty) of Salem, NH, Deborah MacFarland of Holbrook, Bernard MacFarland (and Phyllis) of Weymouth, Donald MacFarland Jr. of Vineyard Haven and the late Karen Murphy; father-in-law of Charles "Chet" Murphy of Hingham; loving grandfather of R.J. MacLaughlin (and Nicole) of Abington and Sean and Brian MacFarland of NH; great-grandfather of Alex Rosati and Gabriella MacLaughlin. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, procession to gather at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 9:30 a.m. for a committal service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2019