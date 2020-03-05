|
Donald J. Marcotte, 90, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a master carpenter and owner of Home Finishers Company working mostly in Sharon and Foxborough; his retirement job was as a construction engineer for DCAM. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and home projects. Donald was the husband of the late Charlotte A. (MacPhail) Marcotte; loving father of Scott Marcotte and his wife Anne of Abington, and Lori J. Marcotte of Brockton; best buddy of Calvin; devoted Papa and sports fan of Rachel and Grace Marcotte; brother of Mary MacDonald of Dedham, Lorraine Gustowski of Easton, and the late Harold Marcotte, John Marcotte, and Catherine Peters; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday 5-8 p.m. and his funeral service Saturday at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Burial will be at Gardens at Gethsemane in West Roxbury. Memorial gifts may be made to or . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020