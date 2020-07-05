1/
Donald J. Redmond
-Donald J. Redmond, 85. A lifelong resident of Brockton passed away on February 5, 2020 at Brockton Health Center after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Anita (Mann) Smith-Redmond. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Albert B. and Catherine A. (Sheehan) Redmond, he was raised and educated in Brockton. Donald was employed as a postal worker for the US Postal Service. An avid sports fan he was a tax accountant on outside of the postal service. Donald is survived by his step-children, Michael Smith & his wife Helen of Easton, Steven Smith and his wife Angela of Mansfield and Jeffrey Smith and his wife Carie of Manchester, NH; Funeral service were private. Arrangements were by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 5, 2020.
