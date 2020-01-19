|
Donald L. Fischl, of Norton, formerly of Whitman, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 88 years of age. Devoted son of the late Jerome and Bertie (Shereff) Fischl. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (Pushner) Fischl. Loving father of Alan Fischl and his fiancee Durga Mallampalli of NewYork, Holly Smith and her husband Robert of Maryland and Joel Fischl and his wife Maureen Walsh of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Charles, James, Rachael, Eric, Adam, Jack and Stella and great-grandfather of Caleb, Hannah, Layla and Brett. Dear brother of the late Joan Fuhrman and her husband David of Boca Raton, Florida. An Army veteran who served in Korea in the mid-1950's, Donald will be remembered by many who knew and loved his strong personality. Service at Schlossberg Familys Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Noon. Interment to follow at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, 1000 Pearl Street, Brockton, MA. Family Gathering at the Blue Hills Country Club, 23 Pecunit Street, Canton, MA following the burial. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Daggett Crandall Newcomb Home, Staff Appreciation Fund, 55 Newland Street, Norton, MA 02766 or the Parkinsons Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Schlossberg Family's
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020