Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Blue Hills Country Club
23 Pecunit Street
Canton, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Plymouth Rock Cemetery
1000 Pearl Street
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Fischl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Fischl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Fischl Obituary
Donald L. Fischl, of Norton, formerly of Whitman, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 88 years of age. Devoted son of the late Jerome and Bertie (Shereff) Fischl. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (Pushner) Fischl. Loving father of Alan Fischl and his fiancee Durga Mallampalli of NewYork, Holly Smith and her husband Robert of Maryland and Joel Fischl and his wife Maureen Walsh of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Charles, James, Rachael, Eric, Adam, Jack and Stella and great-grandfather of Caleb, Hannah, Layla and Brett. Dear brother of the late Joan Fuhrman and her husband David of Boca Raton, Florida. An Army veteran who served in Korea in the mid-1950's, Donald will be remembered by many who knew and loved his strong personality. Service at Schlossberg Familys Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Noon. Interment to follow at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, 1000 Pearl Street, Brockton, MA. Family Gathering at the Blue Hills Country Club, 23 Pecunit Street, Canton, MA following the burial. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Daggett Crandall Newcomb Home, Staff Appreciation Fund, 55 Newland Street, Norton, MA 02766 or the Parkinsons Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Schlossberg Family's
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -