Donald Lee Shoemaker, (retired Bridgewater Police), 72, of Middleboro, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Don was born in Kansas City, Mo., the loving son of the late Russell W. Shoemaker and Sintha L (Jewell) Shoemaker. Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963 and served on the USS Samuel B. Roberts DD-823, where he was deployed to active duty in Vietnam. Don also served as a Bridgewater police officer for 25 years until he retired in 2001. He loved antique cars, his coin collection, and being with his family. Don was the devoted husband of Linda Marie (Pedro) Shoemaker of Middleboro; loving father to Candice Wynette Gassett and her wife Laura of Hull, Russell Scott Shoemaker of Bridgewater, and the late Marshall Shoemaker; proud grandfather to Vicky, Rachel, and Olivia; former husband to late Claire (Shoemaker) Yannone; predeceased by siblings, Russell Shoemaker, Dennis Shoemaker, Hazel Doll, and Frances Vanhooki; stepbrother of the late Samuel Woodham. All are cordially invited to a visitation period at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. (Rte. 18), Bridgewater, on Friday, May 31, at 4-7 p.m. A funeral service with military honors will begin at 7 p.m. A graveside service for Don will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bridgewater Police Association, 220 Pleasant St., Bridgewater, MA 02324. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 28, 2019