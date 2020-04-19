|
|
Donald M. Burke, of West Bridgewater, passed away on April 17, 2020, at the age of 65 due to early onset Alzheimer's Disease and the COVID -19 virus. He was the son of Cecelia (Fall) and Edwin Burke. Donald was born in Brockton and grew up in West Bridgewater. He was a graduate of South Easton Regional High School, Class of 1971. After high school he worked for the Boston Globe for 15 years and owned DB Builders, doing construction in the greater Brockton area including Abington and Weymouth. Donald raised his daughter in Abington alongside his longtime friend and ex-wife Patty Burke of Quincy for many years. Later he moved in with his sister De for 3 years before moving to South Shore Rehab. in Rockland. Donald was an avid motocrosser and enjoyed dirt biking with his late dear friend David B. and all of his other riding friends at Bettencourts. He loved his Harley and even took a trip to Nashville on it with his daughter Alyson when she was 9 years old. He also enjoyed golfing, 70's and 80's rock, and always being with his friends. Donald was the loving Father of Alyson Lee Burke of Quincy, and "Bumpa" of Savannah his granddaughter. Brother of Diane "DeDe" Correia of West Bridgewater, and Anne Moynihan and her husband John of Danvers. He is also survived by neices, nephews, his dear friend Paul Carrozza of Weymouth, the Moneghan Family of West Bridgewater, and his "second parents" Jean Thomas of N.C. and the late Linwood Thomas. Due to covid19 a graveside service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to , Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online guest book please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett Funeral Home 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020