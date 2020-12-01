1/1
Donald Paul
Donald Paul, 73, of Wareham and formerly of North Easton died Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Tremont Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Wareham after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Leslie (Berry) Paul. Born in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late Pierre and Gail Paul. After attending Barrington College, he went on to receive a Bachelors in Speech Therapy and Masters in Audiology; both from Boston University. He worked for years as an Audiologist at Boston City Hospital and later at Beltone Hearing Center in West Roxbury and Zounds Hearing in Braintree. Mr. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Intelligence translating Morse Code while stationed in Istanbul, Turkey from 1968 to 1971. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed sailing, vacations to Maine, and sports; including the Wareham Gatemen baseball team. Donald was a member of the Easton Lions Club, Tin Can Sailors, and former president of the Cromesett Park Improvement Association. Survivors include two sons, Geoffrey Paul of Wareham and Jon Paul and his wife Colleen of Billerica. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Caroline Paul. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), Wareham on Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 from 4 | 6 PM. (Appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity). Funeral services and burial will be private. Donald loved sailing his 22' O'Day sailboat on Buzzards Bay, so in the spirit of protecting our coastal waters, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Buzzards Bay Coalition, 114 Front St., New Bedford, MA 02740 or on-line at: www. savebuzzardsbay.org. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccg funeralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
