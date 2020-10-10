Donald R. "Don" Persson, of Brockton, passed away suddenly, on October 6, 2020, at the age of 87. Born and raised in Boston, Donald graduated from Roxbury High School. Donald was a self-employed carpenter for many years before his retirement. An avid outdoorsman, he was an active member and past president of the Holbrook Sportsman Club. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Donald will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Donald was the beloved husband of Helen (Thomas) Persson. Loving father of Donald R. Persson Jr. of MI, Michael S. Persson of Brockton and Lisa Finocchiaro and her husband John of Holbrook. Dear "Grampa" to Nicholas and Alexander Occhipinti and Emily, Rachel and Sarah Persson. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.