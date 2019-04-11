The Enterprise Obituaries
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Donald V. Kane Sr.


Donald V. Kane Sr., 88, a longtime resident of Easton, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Nora J. (Keane) Kane for 33 years. Son of the late Joseph and Mabel (Nightingale) Kane, he was born in Whitman and raised in Whitman and Brockton. He was a resident of Easton for the past 33 years. Donald was a Corporal in the U.S. Air Force. He was a bartender at Sir Williams Pub in Stoughton, the Brockton Cafe and Sweeney's Bar in Brockton for over 30 years before retiring 10 years ago. He was a lifetime member of the Randolph Elks and was an avid Boston sports fan. In addition to his wife, Donald was the father of Jim Kane and his wife Millie of Bridgewater, Jeffrey Kane of Wareham, Barbara Kane of Revere, Brenda Gulzynski of Taunton and the late Donald Kane Jr., Robert Kane, Debra Kane and Lisa Kane. He was the brother of Irene Ford and Alice Basler both of Brockton and the late Evelyn Bowles and Joe Kane. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers will be offered from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Saturday at 9 a.m. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019
