Donald W. Blood, 88, of Sandwich, formerly of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at home under the care of his family. He was the devoted husband of Alice L. (Schofield) for 68 years. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Warren and Ethel (Cruickshank) Blood, he was raised in Easton and was a 1949 graduate of Oliver Ames High School, where he was very active in track and field. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served as an SF1 during peacetime and was honorably discharged. A longtime resident of Easton, he was a self-employed carpenter, he built several homes and served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Easton. He later moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where he continued his carpentry and later worked for Pratt and Whitney as an Industrial Fireman. Donald later moved back to Easton, then built a home and retired in Maine, spending the winters in Zephyrhills, Fla., with many high school friends. Eventually they settled in Sandwich with family. Donald enjoyed the beauty of nature where he would often walk and hike. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, archery, building model airplanes and he was an avid baseball fan. In addition to his wife Alice, he is survived by his children, Susan E. Smith and her husband Craig of West Bridgewater, Donald W. Blood Jr. and his wife Melanie of Middleboro and Ellen Vinciguerra and her husband Robert of Sandwich; his brother, Gene Blood and his wife Elaine of Newport, R.I.; four grandchildren, Stacey Curtis of Attleboro, Shaun Tibbetts of Taunton; Katelyn and Daniel Vinciguerra of Sandwich; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late George Blood. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Warrens memory may be sent to Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019