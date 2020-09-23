Donald "Don" W. Oliver, 87, of Bridgton, Maine, formerly of Brockton, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at home under the care of his family. He was the husband of Kathleen (McBreen) Oliver for 62 years. In addition to his wife Kathleen, he is survived by his children, Don Oliver and his wife Dianne of Simi Valley, CA, Paul Oliver of Bridgton, ME, Susan O'Malley and her husband Patrick of New Ipswich, NH and Tom Oliver of Fairhope, AL; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was the brother of the late Phyllis Smiegal and is also survived his brother-in-law Paul Smiegal and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joseph and Mary (McBreen) Gorman of Stoughton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral requiring mask and social distancing on Friday, September 25, 2020 with visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138) Easton followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton at 10:30 am. Interment with military honors will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 a.m. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in Don's memory may be sent to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY. 10545. For directions and complete obituary, www.kanefuneralhome.com
.