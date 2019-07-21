|
|
Donna L. (Woodman) Quental, of Taunton, passed away suddenly on July 18, 2019, at the age of 62. Donna grew up in Brockton before moving to East Bridgewaterin 1972, where she graduated from East Bridgewater High School, Class of 1974. She was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Bassett) and the late Richard L. Woodman. Donna met her husband Joe Quental at a singles dance at Escapades in 1993, and the two married in 2012. She worked as an assistant manager at many different banks throughout the years, spending most of her time at Crescent Credit Union. Donna was a humble woman who was always helping and giving to others. She was loyal and reliable. Donna was a member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts, and loved to spend time with her Little Sister Debbie. She enjoyed travelling, baking, cooking, making home-made candies and gardening. Donna was the loving wife of Joseph Quental; beloved sister of Ellen L. Barnard and her husband Rusty of Halifax, Bill S. Woodman and his wife Elizabeth of Bridgewater, Diane L. LaCasse and her husband Robert of Warner, N.H., and the late Robert W. Woodman. She was the aunt of Roy, Brian, Nathan, David, Brianna, Zachary, Nicholas, and the late Lauren; great-aunt to Milo and Mackenzie. Donna is also survived by her dearest friend, Gail Lewis; along with many cousins and relatives. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 22, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with a burial immediately following at Pine Hill Cemetery, 483 N. Main St., West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lauren Elizabeth Young Scholarship Fund, c/o Medway Village Church, 170 Village Street, Medway, MA 02053. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on July 21, 2019