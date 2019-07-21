Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
483 N. Main St
West Bridgewater., MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Quental
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Quental


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. Quental Obituary
Donna L. (Woodman) Quental, of Taunton, passed away suddenly on July 18, 2019, at the age of 62. Donna grew up in Brockton before moving to East Bridgewaterin 1972, where she graduated from East Bridgewater High School, Class of 1974. She was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Bassett) and the late Richard L. Woodman. Donna met her husband Joe Quental at a singles dance at Escapades in 1993, and the two married in 2012. She worked as an assistant manager at many different banks throughout the years, spending most of her time at Crescent Credit Union. Donna was a humble woman who was always helping and giving to others. She was loyal and reliable. Donna was a member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts, and loved to spend time with her Little Sister Debbie. She enjoyed travelling, baking, cooking, making home-made candies and gardening. Donna was the loving wife of Joseph Quental; beloved sister of Ellen L. Barnard and her husband Rusty of Halifax, Bill S. Woodman and his wife Elizabeth of Bridgewater, Diane L. LaCasse and her husband Robert of Warner, N.H., and the late Robert W. Woodman. She was the aunt of Roy, Brian, Nathan, David, Brianna, Zachary, Nicholas, and the late Lauren; great-aunt to Milo and Mackenzie. Donna is also survived by her dearest friend, Gail Lewis; along with many cousins and relatives. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 22, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with a burial immediately following at Pine Hill Cemetery, 483 N. Main St., West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lauren Elizabeth Young Scholarship Fund, c/o Medway Village Church, 170 Village Street, Medway, MA 02053. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now