Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
272 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Parish
Kingston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Moniz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Moniz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna M. Moniz Obituary
Donna M. Moniz passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C., at age 61. Donna lived in Plympton for most of her adult life and was active member in the Plympton community before moving to Charlotte. She was a member of the Garden Club and loved hosting at her Plympton home. Donna had a passion for the arts, actively participating in community theatre, painting and music. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Johnson and husband Brett Johnson; grandson, Christian; her son, David Moniz; her brothers, Joe DiPoli, Bob DiPoli; and her sister, Mary Locurto. She had several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Parish, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at the Memory Center Charlotte and Boston Rescue Mission.
Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.