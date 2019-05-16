|
Donna M. Moniz passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C., at age 61. Donna lived in Plympton for most of her adult life and was active member in the Plympton community before moving to Charlotte. She was a member of the Garden Club and loved hosting at her Plympton home. Donna had a passion for the arts, actively participating in community theatre, painting and music. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Johnson and husband Brett Johnson; grandson, Christian; her son, David Moniz; her brothers, Joe DiPoli, Bob DiPoli; and her sister, Mary Locurto. She had several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Parish, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at the Memory Center Charlotte and Boston Rescue Mission.
Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2019