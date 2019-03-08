|
|
Donna M. Pigeon, age 64, of Brockton, died March 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Edgar J. and Irene H. (Carlson) Pigeon. Donna was a 1973 graduate of Brockton High School and for over 20 years was employed as an operator for AT&T and New England Telephone Companies. Donna had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her son, family and friends. She was an avid country music fan and New England Sports fan. Donna also enjoyed playing bingo, doing arts and crafts at the Life Center Day Program of Brockton, and spending summers at the family cottage at Parkwood Beach in Wareham. Although Donna spent most of her life living in Brockton, she also resided in Greenacres, Fla., for 13 years. Donna was the loving mother of Brian D. Pigeon of Hudson, N.H.; sister of Kenneth Pigeon and his wife Linda of Richford, Vt., Steven Pigeon and his wife Sandra of N. Attleboro, Mark Pigeon and his wife Lorraine of Canton, and Nancy Cohen and her husband Eric of East Bridgewater; aunt of Dale and Rachel, Jacqueline and Meaghan, Michael and Mathew and Daniel and Jason. She is also survived by her great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, March 10, from 2-5 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Monday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations in Donna's name may be made to the /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019