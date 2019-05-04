|
Donna M. (Cummisky) Tempesta of Brockton, formerly of Boston and Dorchester, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on April 30, 2019, at the age of 68. Born and raised in Boston, Donna worked as a junior clerk at Boston Medical Center for many years. She loved playing bingo any chance she could. Donna enjoyed crocheting in her free time. She was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially by the pool. Donna was the life of the party, no matter where she went and will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Tempesta, she was the loving mother of Darrin Phillips of Brockton and Dawn Phillips of Brockton; caring grandmother of Elizabeth Weiss, Darrin Phillips Jr., Corey Phillips, Jorge Phillips and Georgiana Phillips; cherished great-grandmother to Aria Phillips and Kinsley Weiss; devoted sister of Thomas F. Cummisky Jr. Stephen Cummisky, Jean Powers and the late Robert Cummisky and James Cummisky. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, May 5, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6,, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 211 N. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 4, 2019