Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Donna M. (Shea) Whitley, 60, passed away at Morton Hospital on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was the wife of 27 years to Mark Whitley; mother of Mark Whitley of Norfolk, Va., and Lindsey Whitley of Fall River. Memorial visitation for Donna will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 6 p.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2019
