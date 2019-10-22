|
Donna M. (Shea) Whitley, 60, passed away at Morton Hospital on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was the wife of 27 years to Mark Whitley; mother of Mark Whitley of Norfolk, Va., and Lindsey Whitley of Fall River. Memorial visitation for Donna will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 6 p.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For complete obituary information, please visit our site at www.hathawayfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2019