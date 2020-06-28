Doreen A. Rego
1943 - 2020
Doreen A. (Davey) Rego, 76, of Taunton, formerly of Easton, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late Norman and Jane Davey, she was raised and educated in Raynham. A resident of Easton for over 20 years, Doreen worked as an assembler of eyeglasses and was a sales clerk when she resided in Florida. She treasured the time she spent with her family and was an avid bingo player. Doreen is survived by her children, Darryl Schafer of Taunton, Mark Schafer of Fla., Kimberly Rego of Taunton, Jeffrey Rego of Fla., Chrystal Falcone of Middleboro, Jessica Rego of Fla., and David Rego of Fla.; her siblings, Norma Philips of Arizona and Jim Davey of Fla.; several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton. Due to Covid-19 Facial Mask and Social Distancing with Capacity Measures is required. A prayer service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment will be private. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
1
Service
07:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
