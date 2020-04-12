|
Doris A. (Bonaparte) DeBenedictis, of South Easton passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at age 94. Doris was born in Brockton, in 1925, to the late Francesca (Gentile) Bonaparte and John Bonaparte, both of Calabria, Italy. She grew up in Brockton, graduate of Brockton High School, Class of 1942. She was a member of the reunion committee. Doris was the devoted and loving wife to the late Dino M. DeBenedictis. They built a beautiful home in South Easton entertaining many family holidays and pool gatherings. She was a longtime part owner of Superior Bakery in Brockton, taking on the role of bookkeeper. Doris was a member of the Brockton Hospital Women's Guild. She was an accomplished dancer performing in many shows and dreamed of dancing with the Rockettes in New York. She also modeled for Alyce Reizian's in Brockton. Both she and her sister Rose were store clerks at Edgars and Almy's in Brockton. She traveled extensively with her husband Dino all over the U.S. and Europe. She enjoyed carrying on the Italian traditions in her cooking. It was unusual if you didn't see Doris and Dino at Christo's in Brockton on weekends with her sister Rose and husband Leo. She was the loving sister to Rose Narducci, and to the late Louis Bonaparte, Ellie (Bonaparte) Stedman and Joseph Bonaparte. Doris is survived by her three adoring sons, Robert DeBenedictis and late wife Ginny, Michael DeBenedictis and wife Cheryl, Marc DeBenedictis and wife Karen. Also survived by her grandchildren, Beau DeBenedictis and significant other Sonya, his brother, Dana DeBenedictis whom Doris was able to witness come through a successful heart-double lung transplant on December 11, 2019, Cori (DeBenedictis) Perez and husband Chris, Kayla DeBenedictis and significant other Brendan, Dean DeBenedictis and Brett DeBenedictis. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in gratitude to Brigham and Womens Hospital to support Heart and Lung Transplant. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Doris DeBenedictis" in the memo line, and sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital, PO Box 414905, Boston, MA 02241. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020