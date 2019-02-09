|
Doris (Bourque) Callahan, age 94, of Brockton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness on February 7, 2019. Doris was the wife of the late W. Sayre Callahan. Born, raised, and educated in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Virginie (Loiselle) Bourque. For many years Doris was employed as a secretary in Brockton High School's Guidance Department, retiring in 1999. She was active in the 20th Century Catholic Club, enjoyed knitting with Our Lady of Lourdes Church Knitting Group, and walking daily at Westgate Mall. Doris especially liked to spend time with her family, particularly her grandchildren, and being involved in their lives. Doris was the mother of Michael S. Callahan and his wife Patricia of Lakeville, Jay J. Callahan and his wife Maureen of Bridgewater, David B. Callahan and his wife Carol Ann of Richmond, Va., and the late Richard P. Callahan. She was the grandmother of Meaghan, Thomas, Patrick, Daniel, Allison, and Josh; and sister of the late Rita C. LaRock. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Doris was a loving and generous soul who left this world a better place. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, February 10, from 2-6 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Monday, February 11, at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brockton at 10 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery. Donations may be made in Doris' name to the 20th Century Catholic Club, c/o Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
