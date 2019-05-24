|
Doris G. Smith, 104, of West Wareham, formerly of Easton, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late James C. Smith. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Emelia (Johnson) Palm. Raised in Easton, she was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Class of 1932. Mrs. Smith moved to Wareham in 1971. She was a homemaker, a wonderful cook, an avid card player and a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She is survived by her children, James Smith and his wife Judy of Bridgewater, Paula Dion and her husband Richard of North Attleboro, Jeralyn Smith of Mashpee and Dotty Tamagini and her husband Robert of Wareham; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Carl (Cully), Gunnar, Harold and Everett (Pete) Palm, and her sisters, Edith Boch and Lilly Nordbeck. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, at the Prophett, Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. (Rte. 18), Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Community Autism Resources, 33 James Reynolds Rd, Unit C, Swansea, MA 02777. For directions and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2019