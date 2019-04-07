Home

Doris M. Burke

Doris M. Burke Obituary
Doris Mary (Campanini) (Bagge) Burke, 80, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a long illness with her loving family by her side. Born February 14, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Erminio and Angelia (Melli) Campanini. A longtime resident of Brockton, Doris graduated from the former St. Patrick High School and the Brockton Beauty School Academy in 1959. She is survived by her three sons; Mark Alan Bagge of Bridgewater, Eric James Bagge of Middleboro and Chris David Bagge also of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Aleah Bagge of Taunton, Aidan Bagge of Halifax and Emma Bagge of Whitman; great-grandchild, Vincent Bagge of Taunton. She was also the wife of the late Alan David Bagge and Daniel James Burke. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, MA 02324. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. For directions www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019
