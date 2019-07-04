|
Doris M. (Whiteley) Corliss, 99, of Saco, ME, formally from Whitman, MA, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada on October 14, 1919, she was wife of the late Warren Corliss, mother of the late Warren R. Corliss Jr. (Chipper), the late Adrian Corliss, and the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Whiteley. Doris was a teacher for the majority of her career at Park Avenue School in Whitman, MA, until she retired in 1984. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Whitman also attended First Baptist Church of Hanson and most recently enjoyed Sunday morning services with Carol at Seal Rock, where she lived. She cherished all of the time spent with her beloved family in Massachusetts and Maine, especially her daughter, son in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her golden years, in the 60s, 70s and 80s, Doris enjoyed skiing, camping, and playing doubles tennis with her late-husband Warren. She especially treasured her time spent singing in the church choir, playing hand bells and teaching Sunday School. She leaves behind her daughter, Pamela Plasse and husband Joseph of Lyman, Maine; her granddaughter, Krystle Smith and husband Kyle, great-granddaughter, Addison and great-grandson Jack all of Westbrook, Maine; her granddaughter, Erica Plasse of Portland, Maine, and her grandson Joseph W. L. Plasse of Winston-Salem, NC. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours, Saturday, July 6, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately after at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th. Both will be held at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman. A family burial will be held at a later date. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Enterprise on July 4, 2019