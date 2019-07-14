|
Doris M. (Whiteley) Corliss, 99, of Saco, Maine, formerly from Whitman, Maine, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, October 14, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Whiteley. She was the wife of the late Warren Corliss; mother of the late Warren R. "Chipper" Corliss Jr., and Adrian Corliss. She leaves behind her sister, E. Evelyn Canning of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; daughter, Pamela Plasse and husband Joseph of Lyman, Maine; her granddaughter, Krystle Smith and husband Kyle; great-granddaughter, Addison; and great-grandson, Jack of Westbrook, Maine; her granddaughter, Erica Plasse of Portland, Maine; and her grandson, Joseph W. L. Plasse of Winston-Salem, N.C. Family and friends are invited to attend her burial, on Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 14, 2019