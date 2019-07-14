Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Corliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Corliss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Corliss Obituary
Doris M. (Whiteley) Corliss, 99, of Saco, Maine, formerly from Whitman, Maine, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, October 14, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Whiteley. She was the wife of the late Warren Corliss; mother of the late Warren R. "Chipper" Corliss Jr., and Adrian Corliss. She leaves behind her sister, E. Evelyn Canning of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; daughter, Pamela Plasse and husband Joseph of Lyman, Maine; her granddaughter, Krystle Smith and husband Kyle; great-granddaughter, Addison; and great-grandson, Jack of Westbrook, Maine; her granddaughter, Erica Plasse of Portland, Maine; and her grandson, Joseph W. L. Plasse of Winston-Salem, N.C. Family and friends are invited to attend her burial, on Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now