Doris T. (Emond) Overlock passed away quietly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of seventy-four years, Calvin C. Overlock of Berkley; a daughter, Betty L. Ford of Bridgewater; three grandchildren, Richard L. Ford Jr. and his wife Katherine Ortega Ford of California, Robert W. Ford and his partner Nicholas Elias of California, and Russell C. Ford and his wife Lisa Cook Ford of Maine. Doris is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Carson E. Ford, Courtney R. Ford, and Connor R. Ford, all of Maine; her sisters-in-law, Shirley Desalliers of Bourne, and Natalie Emond of Taunton; her loving brother-in-law, Leon L. Overlock and his wife Katherine Overlock of Fall River; as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Doris will be held at a later date. Burial will be held privately.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020