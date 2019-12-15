Home

Sun City Center Funeral Home
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
Dorothy Ann Dunn passed away in hospice on December 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank Dunn. Dorothy was born in Northampton, Mass., October 12 ,1929, daughter of the late Joseph Szafer and Stella (Zuchowski) Szafer. She was raised and educated in Easthampton, Mass., and graduated from Bridgewater State University. Dorothy was a school teacher in several Massachusetts towns, primarily in Bridgewater, retiring after 33 years of teaching. She was on the Board of Trustees of the Bridgewater Public Library for 16 years and served on the Mass. Board of Library Commissioners for 5 years. She was a member of the Bridgewater State University Foundation for 10 years. Dorothy enjoyed golf, gardening, music and extensive travel to many parts of the world on land, by freighter and on cruise ships. She lived in Sun City Center for many years. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 64 years. They are survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank and Dorothy contributed to many worthy causes such as the Florida Orchestra and the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. Dorothy initiated the "Frank and Dorothy Szafer Dunn Surgical Oncology Research Fund" at the Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation. Donations may be made in honor of Dorothy to JHACF, PO Box 3142, St. Petersburg, FL 33731-3142. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd, Sun City Center, Fla. Burial will follow at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019
