Dorothy A. (Eveland) Emschweiler, 96, of Brockton, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. She had worked at Harvard University for many years until retiring. A longtime active member of Central United Methodist Church in Brockton, she sang in the church choir and participated in coffee hour, always baking her delicious chocolate chip cookies. Dorothy was the wife of the late Marlin A. Emschweiler Sr.; beloved mother of Marlin A. Emschweiler Jr. and his wife Donna of Brockton; loving grandmother of Dara Powers and her husband Brandon, and Matthew Emschweiler and his fiance Nicole Swimm. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 9 -11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton and burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 28, 2019