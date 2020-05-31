Dorothy E. Geiler
Dorothy E. (Hagan) Geiler, 92 of Monument Beach, formerly of Brockton. Passed away on May 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late John P. Geiler Sr. Dorothy was born in Brockton the daughter of the late Francis E. and Esther (Berry) Hagan. After graduation from Brockton High School Class of 1945 she went to work for New England Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She also enjoyed part-time modeling on the runway and in fashion shows. She went to work as a bookkeeper for Firestone and met the love of her life, her beloved Jack. They were married on May 28, 1955 and started their family. She returned to work as a bookkeeper at West Acres Nursing Home for 18 years. Upon her retirement in 1989 she moved permanently to Cape Cod. She traveled extensively with her husband, enjoyed dining out, and loved her Margaritas. She remained in touch with her classmates and friends and was actively involved with her 1945 Class Reunion Committee. She loved the beach, was an avid reader, loved to knit, enjoyed nightly games of cribbage, but most of all her passion was her family, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. She will be dearly missed. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Geiler) Sarkisian of Bourne, her sons Michael Geiler and his wife Kathleen of Buzzards Bay, John "Jay" Geiler of Bourne, and James "Jimmy" Geiler of Florida; she was "Nana Dorrie" to her grandchildren Ashley, Allison, Kaylee, Jared, Jordan and Jackleen and to her great-granddaughters Jemma and Aria. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Steven F. Geiler. Due to current health concerns a private family service was held. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA 02532.

Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
5087593511
