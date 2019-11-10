|
Dorothy Emma (Burgess) Nickerson, 81, of Middleboro, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was the loving wife of Kenneth A. Nickerson. Born April 30, 1938 in Somerville, Mass. she was the daughter of the late William and Jenny E. (Hutchinson) Burgess. Mrs. Nickerson was raised and educated in East Bridgewater and was a longtime resident of Brockton where she lived most of her life prior to retiring to Middleboro. A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed spending time with her loving family, vacationing, knitting, playing cards and bingo. In addition to her loving husband, Kenneth she is survived by her devoted children, Terry Eaton and her husband Jim, Joanne Hampton and her husband Mark and her favorite, Brian Nickerson; beloved grandchildren, Jill Eaton, Lisa Eaton Moniz and her husband Mark, Chris Hampton and his wife Samantha and Elizabeth Hampton; great-grandchildren, Anthony Eaton and Natalie Moniz; her sister, Carol Neiland. She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Robert Burgess. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St.,(Rte. 28) West Bridgewater. Interment will follow in Coweeset Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. For directions visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019