Dorothy E. (Harriman) Ranson, of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 79. Born in Brockton, Dorothy graduated from Avon High School. Dorothy was an animal lover who had adopted several animals over the years. She was an independent and caring person who always enjoyed getting out and about around town, especially her coffee runs to Dunkin Donuts with her friends. In her free time, she had a passion for crocheting and spending time with her family and friends. Dorothy was the loving mother of William A. Ranson of Holbrook and the late Michael J. Ranson III; dear "Nana" to Keri Felch; and "Great Nana" to Alec Morse; devoted sister of Dolores Aldridge of Plymouth, Marie Knight of Fla., Deborah Frazier of Norton, Sandra Towns of Vt., and the late Roberta Irving and Charlotte Nowell. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, August 12, from 9-11 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019