Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family



She had lived in one of the three Bridgewaters all her life. After graduating from Bridgewater State as a nontraditional student, she taught reading at Rose L. MacDonald School. After retirement, she worked for WeightWatchers into her late eighties.

Dot made many friends and connections in the Bridgewater area through clubs, church, scouting and community service. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, quilting and crossword puzzles, just to name a few. Always a student, she was a voracious reader.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Nancy Sarno (Anthony) and Kathy Milan (Brian); grandchildren, Loren Sarno, Jon Sarno (Kristi) and Leah Milan (Jay Nutini); and great-grandchildren, Jack Sarno, Charlie Sarno and Christina Webber. She was predeceased by her husband John and daughter Sharon.

She had a wide circle of acquaintances and friends of several generations and she will be sorely missed. They rejoice in her very long full life.

A celebration service will be held at the First Church, 29 Howard St., West Bridgewater, on November 28, at 11 a.m. Visitors may listen to the service in the first floor meeting room of the church (limited seating), on a broadcast on their car radio in the parking lot or on Zoom.

Donations in her memory may be made to the

Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater. For online guest book and link to the Zoom site, visit BRIDGEWATER - Dorothy Elsie (Colo) Seablom, nearly ninety-nine, passed away peacefully at her Bridgewater home on November 18, 2020.She had lived in one of the three Bridgewaters all her life. After graduating from Bridgewater State as a nontraditional student, she taught reading at Rose L. MacDonald School. After retirement, she worked for WeightWatchers into her late eighties.Dot made many friends and connections in the Bridgewater area through clubs, church, scouting and community service. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, quilting and crossword puzzles, just to name a few. Always a student, she was a voracious reader.Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Nancy Sarno (Anthony) and Kathy Milan (Brian); grandchildren, Loren Sarno, Jon Sarno (Kristi) and Leah Milan (Jay Nutini); and great-grandchildren, Jack Sarno, Charlie Sarno and Christina Webber. She was predeceased by her husband John and daughter Sharon.She had a wide circle of acquaintances and friends of several generations and she will be sorely missed. They rejoice in her very long full life.A celebration service will be held at the First Church, 29 Howard St., West Bridgewater, on November 28, at 11 a.m. Visitors may listen to the service in the first floor meeting room of the church (limited seating), on a broadcast on their car radio in the parking lot or on Zoom.Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice or to the General Fund of the First Church.Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater. For online guest book and link to the Zoom site, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store