Dorothy E. (Leandres) Silvia, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at Morton Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Henry A. Silvia and mother of Henry A. Silvia, Jr. of Brockton, David Silvia of N.C., Mark Silvia of Lakeville, James Silvia of East Bridgewater, Kathleen Silvia of Maine, Michael Silvia of Maine and the late Robert Silvia of Bridgewater. Dorothy is also survived by her dear companion, Geno Panzini of Bridgewater. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020