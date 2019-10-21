|
Dorothy G. (Karavas) Gatturna, 85, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died peacefully at home on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Gatturna. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Georgia (Syrios) Karavas, she was born in Boston and raised in Roxbury. Dorothy was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School for Girls, Class of 1952. She was a secretary in the Purchasing Department at Draper Laboratory in Cambridge for 44 years before retiring in 2005. Dorothy was a member of the Quarter Century Club at Draper Laboratory. She enjoyed shopping at Macy's, spending time with her family and visiting extended family in Worcester. Dorothy was the dedicated mother of Stephanie G. Carrara, Stoughton Town Clerk and her husband Scott of Stoughton. She was the sister of the late Beverly A. Kelley and Susie McKenzie. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews, including Kristine Fezio and her husband James of Connecticut, Susen Falcone and her husband Sam of Oxford and Linda Hall and her husband Donny of Worcester. Our dearest thanks to Michelle Caudle for her loving care of our beloved Dorothy and special love and thanks to Mary Maksutian and Jennifer Nye. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Brockton at 11 a.m. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Neponset Valley Humane Society, PO Box 544, Norwood, MA 02062. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 21, 2019