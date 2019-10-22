Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:15 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Whitman., MA
Interment
Following Services
Northville Cemetery
East Bridgewater, MA
Dorothy L. DeCosta Obituary
Dorothy L. (Duckfield) DeCosta, 87, of Scituate, formerly of Whitman and Halifax, passed away on October 19, 2019, at the Life Care Center of the South Shore. She was the beloved wife of James A. DeCosta Sr. for 40 years. She was born in New York, daughter of the late Herbert G. and Lillian (Johnson) Duckfield. Dorothy worked as a cafeteria worker for the Whitman School Department for 14 years, she also worked at Brockton Hospital in the housekeeping department for 9 years, before she retiring. She was a communicant of the Holy Ghost Church. Dorothy was an avid bingo player. She is survived by her daughter Cherryl L. Haskell-Thomas and her husband Shawn, her brother Raymond Duckfield, her grandchildren, Calvin King, Christopher King, Brandon Cohen, Breanna DeCosta, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Craig and James DeCosta and grandmother of the late Charles Haskell. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Interment will follow in the Northville Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 24, from 4-8 p.m. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2019
