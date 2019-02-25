Home

Dorothy L. May Obituary
Dorothy L. (Brown) May, of East Bridgewater passed away on February 23, 2019, in the Life Care Center, West Bridgewater after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Edward H. May. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late William (Red) and Alice (Binney-Brown) Bouldry and she was a graduate of Rockland High School, Class of 1947. Dorothy has resided in East Bridgewater since 1948. She was the loving Mother to Carol Singleton of South Carolina, Jeanne May and Edward May, Jr. both of East Bridgewater and Steven May of Bridgewater, also; she leaves 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, her sister Margaret Logan of Bridgewater. She was also the sister of the late, Elizabeth, Joan, James, Richard and Charles. By request of the family her services and burial will be private in the Northville Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019
