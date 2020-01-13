|
Dorothy M. (Swift) Murphy, 89, of Brockton, passed away on January 11, 2020, at home with family by her side. She was the wife of 50 years to the late James E. Murphy. She was born in Whitman, daughter of the late Fred and Edith (Harris) Swift and a graduate of Whitman High, Class of 1948. "Dot" worked for 10 years in the credit Dept at the Commonwealth Shoe and Leather Company in Whitman. She was a previous member of the Whitman Baptist Church and a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Brockton, serving as Deacon and Missions Treasurer. "Dottie", "Dot" loved candlepin bowling, bird watching, lover of all animals, liked to play scrabble, puzzles and games. An amazing woman with a kind and generous heart, always thinking about others. We love you Mom, thank you for giving us the true value of life, be humble and kind, do unto others as you would have them do unto you. She will be missed sorely by her cat; Morgan. She is survived by her children Donna Goes and her husband Paul of Hull, William Murphy and his wife Cindi of Brockton, Timothy Murphy and his wife Carla of Azul, Texas, Edward Murphy of Brockton and Thomas Murphy and his fiance Cathy Reardon of Fitchburg, grandmother of Jason Santos, Joshua Sorbello, Richard Murphy, Brendon Murphy, Brieanne Pereira, Samantha Murphy, Jenna Murphy , Chelsea Murphy and Kylie Murphy, great-grandmother of Damien Coleman, Zoe Santos, Paige Santos, Oliver Sorbello, Timothy Murphy and Jacob Pereira. She was predeceased by six brothers: Merton, Arthur, James Thatcher, Ellsworth, Wallace and Donald, four sisters Eunice Adams, Janice Thayer, Vivian Morse and Eleanor Cox, also many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Wednesday January 15, at 11 a.m., in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman. Burial will follow in the Knollwood Cemetery, 321 High St, Canton, MA. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday January 14, from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O. Box 1510 Ranson, VA 25438-4510. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020