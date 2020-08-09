1/
Dorothy M. Thompson
Dorothy M. (Augustine) Thompson age 93 of Middleboro, formerly of West Bridgewater and Brockton, died August 5, 2020 at the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home in Middleboro after a period of failing health. She was the devoted wife of the late David E. Thompson, Sr. for 71 years. Dorothy was born and raised in Brockton a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Leavitt) Augustine and was a 1944 graduate of Brockton High School. Dorothy was a stay at home mother devoted to her family. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, baking, reading and trips to the library. She loved watching her soap operas and playing cards with her husband and their friends Rita and John Ventura. Dorothy also enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday. Dorothy had been very involved with her church. She was a longtime member of the South Street Methodist Church where she married her husband and was in charge of the Cradle Roll for 26 years. Dorothy was also a member of the Pentecost Methodist Church on West Chestnut Street and more recently the Community Covenant Church in East Bridgewater. Most importantly, Dorothy loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Dorothy was the loving mother of Darlene Parsons and her husband Ronald of Middleboro and David Thompson, Jr. and his wife Lori of Portland, Oregon. She was the grandmother of Heather Parsons, and Ashley Parsons-Correia and her husband Edmund, and sister of Natalie Barlow of Needham and the late Marjorie Soderholm and Royal Augustine. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123) Brockton on Monday 4-7pm. Funeral service in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10am followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. In following COVID guidelines masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Donations in Dorothys name may be made to the Hannah H.B. Shaw Home, Short Term Rehabilitation, 299 Wareham St., Middleboro, MA 02346. For directions and online condolences please visit www.conley funeralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2020.
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
