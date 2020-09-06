Dorothy R. "Dorrie" ( LaFratta) Meade, of Brockton, formerly of Easton, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John E. "Jake" Meade. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Beatrice (Butler) LaFratta. After graduating from high school, she furthered her education in finance. She was self-employed at her business Book by Dorrie preparing taxes and doing bookkeeping. Dorothy loved the beach and ocean and painted many seascapes at her summer home in South Yarmouth. She is survived by her sister, Marlina R. Sullivan and her husband Thomas E. and was predeceased by her brother Michael A. and her sister Regina M. Berry. She was the loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Canton St. N. Easton. A celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Dorries memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
.