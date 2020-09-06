1/1
Dorothy R. Meade
1935 - 2020
Dorothy R. "Dorrie" ( LaFratta) Meade, of Brockton, formerly of Easton, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John E. "Jake" Meade. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Beatrice (Butler) LaFratta. After graduating from high school, she furthered her education in finance. She was self-employed at her business Book by Dorrie preparing taxes and doing bookkeeping. Dorothy loved the beach and ocean and painted many seascapes at her summer home in South Yarmouth. She is survived by her sister, Marlina R. Sullivan and her husband Thomas E. and was predeceased by her brother Michael A. and her sister Regina M. Berry. She was the loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Canton St. N. Easton. A celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Dorries memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
September 4, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to Marly and Tom and all the family. I will always remember Dorrie for her beautiful smile, quick wit and sense of humor. Your loss is Heaven's gain and she will always live in your memories.

Maureen and Michael ❤❤❤
Maureen Murphy
Family Friend
