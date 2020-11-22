Dorothy R. (Maloney) Puliafico, age 90, of Spring, TX, formerly of Brockton, died November 15, 2020 at her home under the care of her daughter Donna Puliafico and hospice. She was born and raised in Boston, a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Corrigan) Maloney. A graduate of Saint Marys High School, Dorothy had been an administrative assistant with the FBI and various other companies and a sales specialist in the home goods industry prior to her retirement. A devout Catholic, Dorothy was very active as a volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Church when living in Brockton. She donated to many catholic charities and she enjoyed playing bridge at the senior center in Brockton and West Bridgewater. Dorothy loved to travel exploring different parts of the world and meeting new people. She loved the theater and the arts. Dorothy was a warm, loving and devoted mother, daughter and sister. She was most proud of her family. She is survived by her children Donna Puliafico of Spring, TX, Stephen Puliafico and his wife Jane of Boston, Brian and his wife Debbie of Cary, NC, Carolyn Puliafico of San Diego, CA and grandchildren Kelsey, Christopher, Lauren and Andrea Lei. She is survived by her sister Mary and predeceased by her brother Francis, sister Winnefred and daughter Diane. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Randolph. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed in the church and funeral home. There is a maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
