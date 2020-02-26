Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Dorothy T. Capozzi Obituary
Dorothy T. (Pileggi) Capozzi died peacefully February 24, 2020, at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Carl A. Capozzi. A lifelong resident of Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Tomasina (Rodophele) Pileggi. She was a graduate of Brockton High School and following her marriage was devoted to her husband and raising her family. Dorothy was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family cooking traditional Italian meals. She was the mother of Linda Carey and her husband Robert of Bridgewater and Donna Downey and her husband Kenneth of Norwell, grandmother of Nicole and Colleen Carey, KC Downey and Elizabeth Anderson and great-grandmother of Ellie, Leo and Sam. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and was the sister of the late Rose DiMarzio and Frank Pileggi. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, February 27, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020
